Rockingham County School Board set to discuss masking update

ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham County School Board is meeting at Elkton Middle School on Monday night. During the meeting, the board will discuss whether to keep the school division’s mask mandate in place despite of Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin’s executive order allowing parents to choose if their students can opt-out of wearing one.

A number of parents on both sides of the debate over masks in schools were in attendance.

The topic of mask mandates in schools has lead to some heated school board meetings, like last week in Page County where a woman was charged for making threats.

As a precaution the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office had extra deputies patrolling in Elkton on Monday in case things got out of hand at the meeting.

Rockingham County Public Schools superintendent Dr. Oskar Scheikl said he had already received a lot of feedback from parents and students on both sides of the issue prior to the meeting.

Scheikl echoed a message from Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin, urging parents and students to follow rules set forth by schools, and to let the legal system run its course with regards to mask mandates in schools.

“Until the legal process plays out he said listen to the school principle, so school rules are school rules and however the board decides tonight those will be the rules tomorrow,” said Scheikl.

