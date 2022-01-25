Advertisement

Rockingham County School Board set to discuss masking update

The board meet at Elkton Middle School on Monday night and discussed the division's masking...
The board meet at Elkton Middle School on Monday night and discussed the division's masking policies.(WHSV)
By Colby Johnson
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 7:52 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham County School Board is meeting at Elkton Middle School on Monday night. During the meeting, the board will discuss whether to keep the school division’s mask mandate in place despite of Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin’s executive order allowing parents to choose if their students can opt-out of wearing one.

A number of parents on both sides of the debate over masks in schools were in attendance.

The topic of mask mandates in schools has lead to some heated school board meetings, like last week in Page County where a woman was charged for making threats.

As a precaution the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office had extra deputies patrolling in Elkton on Monday in case things got out of hand at the meeting.

Rockingham County Public Schools superintendent Dr. Oskar Scheikl said he had already received a lot of feedback from parents and students on both sides of the issue prior to the meeting.

Scheikl echoed a message from Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin, urging parents and students to follow rules set forth by schools, and to let the legal system run its course with regards to mask mandates in schools.

“Until the legal process plays out he said listen to the school principle, so school rules are school rules and however the board decides tonight those will be the rules tomorrow,” said Scheikl.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian struck and killed on Mauzy Athlone Road in Rockingham County
Pedestrian struck and killed in Rockingham County
Officials respond to weapons comment made at Page County School Board meeting
Update: Page County woman charged after comments made at school board meeting
Approximately 158 lbs. of marijuana was seized.
Timberville and Broadway PD make arrest for drug possession following traffic stop
On Saturday the Central Valley Habitat for Humanity opened the doors to Harrisonburg’s first...
Central Habitat for Humanity opens Harrisonburg Restore
A visible light view of the Lagoon Nebula which is one of two nebulas that will be near Mars...
A chance to view two nebulas this week up in the sky

Latest News

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin has named SHD's Greg Campbell as the Director of the Virginia...
Local airport executive director appointed to Va’s director of aviation
In a joint statement Monday, Richmond joined six other school districts in a lawsuit going...
Richmond among 7 school districts challenging Gov. Youngkin’s executive order on masks
Evening Forecast 1-24-22
Evening Forecast 1-24-22
Strasburg Mental Health
Wellness resort coming to Shenandoah County