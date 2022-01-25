Turning even colder and a Friday night Coastal Storm

TUESDAY: Staying clear into the evening and cooling quickly into the 30s for the early evening. Temperatures should start to drop into the 20s after about 9pm. A very cold night with lows in the single digits for our West Virginia locations. Around 10-15 degrees in the Valley.

WEDNESDAY: Plenty of sunshine and very cold to start the day with temperatures rising into the teens, wind chills in the single digits at times. Staying sunny but very cold. A light breeze will make wind chills a factor. Highs in the mid to upper 20s (a few spots at 30). Around Petersburg and Moorefield highs in the low 30s. Wind chills in the teens at times for the afternoon.

Clear and cooling fast into the teens for the evening. A light breeze making it feel even colder. Get ready for the coldest night of the season likely, even colder than lows were on Saturday morning. Staying clear overnight and bitterly cold with overnight lows falling to about -8 to 6 degrees. Because of the terrain there will be a wide range in lows. Many will fall to zero and below. Expect lows to be a good 3-6 degrees colder than we were by Saturday morning.

THURSDAY: Plenty of sunshine and frigid to start the day with temperatures rising into the teens. A very cold day overall. Highs in the low to mid 30s. We will be above freezing for most.

Increasing clouds for the evening and temperatures dropping into the 20s. More clouds arriving overnight with temperatures turning very cold as they fall into the mid to upper teens.

FRIDAY: Mainly cloudy for the morning and cold with temperatures rising into the 20s. Cold with highs in the mid to upper 30s. The next storm system will be a coastal storm that will develop into Friday afternoon and night. The biggest impact will be east of I-95 and into the Northeast.

For our area we will see some snow showers but not a major winter storm. however the track will still need to be closely monitored. Snow showers for the afternoon. Starting as early as just after noon, as late as sunset. More of a wet snow to start. Even a cold rain to start for some possible.

After sunset this is when roads will turn more slick. Snow turns to more of a dry snow into the evening. Snow showers for the evening and tapering off overnight.

Potential snow: A trace to 3″ for most

Higher amounts: For the Alleghenies and possibly the Blue Ridge. We will continue to fine tune this.

SATURDAY: Most of the snow should be done before sunrise Saturday. If anything some lingering flurries and slick roads early. Staying mostly cloudy and turning windy. Highs in the mid to upper 20s. wind chills in the single digits for most of the day. Wind gusts 30-40mph at times. Winds letting up just after sunset. Lows in the low to mid teens.

SUNDAY: A very cold start with temperatures rising into the 20s. More sunshine for the day and staying chilly but we will be above freezing. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Overnight lows in the low to mid 20s.

MONDAY: A cold start with temperatures in the low to mid 20s. Still chilly but more pleasant with highs in the low 40s. More clouds for WV, plenty of sunshine in the Valley. Overnight lows in the low 20s.

