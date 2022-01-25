Advertisement

Waynesboro middle school increases students’ access to free books through book vending machine

By Simone McKenny
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Students at Kate Collins Middle School can earn free books through their book vending machine.

Students are rewarded with tickets for good behavior and once they collect enough of tickets, they are granted a golden token. The token can be used to choose a book from the Inchy the Bookworm Book Vending Machine at KCMS.

The book is free and they can keep it as their own.

“It is not often that a child is told you get to choose your free book to keep forever. In the past we have done book fairs where they purchase their own [books]. To be told it is free, they usually get quite excited,” KCMS librarian Karen Sellers said. “Knowing what is in the book machine are titles they want, that makes it even more exciting.”

Sellers and Erin Hagedorn worked together to find the funding for the machine. The vending machine and books were acquired through funding from from Donors Choose, Sonic Drive-In, The Charitable Grant and The Dollar General Foundation.

Sellers says she hopes this is just is one of many opportunities for students to receive free books.

“We’re hoping parental support will help promote the excitement for it. Obviously it will take grants each year to keep it filled but I see it going on for quite a while into the future,” Sellers added.

Since the vending machine opened, more than 50 students have been awarded free books. Those interested in supporting the program can contact leaders at Kate Collins Middle School.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian struck and killed on Mauzy Athlone Road in Rockingham County
Pedestrian struck and killed in Rockingham County
PCPS contacts local law enforcement after concerning phone call
Palmer was the leading rusher for JMU this past season.
JMU football player charged with DWI
The IRS is warning parents not to throw away Letter 6419 when it arrives in the mail.
IRS warns parents not to toss important tax document
Officials respond to weapons comment made at Page County School Board meeting
Update: Page County woman charged after comments made at school board meeting

Latest News

Classroom discussions and hands-on practical scenarios make the learning experience come alive...
Harrisonburg PD to host 27th Annual Community Police Academy
The Simply Shenandoah Nature Retreat will be developed on 550 acres a few miles outside of...
Wellness resort coming to Shenandoah County
Birthdays and Anniversaries Jan 25 2022
Birthdays and Anniversaries Jan 25 2022
thumbnail 1-25-22
Morning Weather Forecast Jan 25