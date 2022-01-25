Waynesboro middle school increases students’ access to free books through book vending machine

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Students at Kate Collins Middle School can earn free books through their book vending machine.

Students are rewarded with tickets for good behavior and once they collect enough of tickets, they are granted a golden token. The token can be used to choose a book from the Inchy the Bookworm Book Vending Machine at KCMS.

The book is free and they can keep it as their own.

“It is not often that a child is told you get to choose your free book to keep forever. In the past we have done book fairs where they purchase their own [books]. To be told it is free, they usually get quite excited,” KCMS librarian Karen Sellers said. “Knowing what is in the book machine are titles they want, that makes it even more exciting.”

Sellers and Erin Hagedorn worked together to find the funding for the machine. The vending machine and books were acquired through funding from from Donors Choose, Sonic Drive-In, The Charitable Grant and The Dollar General Foundation.

Sellers says she hopes this is just is one of many opportunities for students to receive free books.

“We’re hoping parental support will help promote the excitement for it. Obviously it will take grants each year to keep it filled but I see it going on for quite a while into the future,” Sellers added.

Since the vending machine opened, more than 50 students have been awarded free books. Those interested in supporting the program can contact leaders at Kate Collins Middle School.

