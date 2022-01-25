Wellness resort coming to Shenandoah County

STRASBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A large nature-based wellness resort is coming to the Shenandoah Valley. The Simply Shenandoah Nature Retreat will be developed on 550 acres a few miles outside of Strasburg.

The resort will be developed by a group called Wellmore Partners, founded by Mike Marburg. He and his wife Jennifer purchased the property back in 2018.

The wellness resort will focus on helping people disconnect by having holistic experiences in nature through a variety of outdoor activities available to them.

“The vision is for people to visit the resort, learn more about themselves, maybe learn a little bit more about how to take better care of the planet and take what they have experienced and learned back into their lives,” said Jennifer Marburg.

The resort will run on 100 percent renewable energy from solar panels and there will be no single-use plastics used on the campus.

The resort will include 120 guest rooms split between cabins and tree houses, a dining facility, a spa/aquatic center, a fitness center and a meetings building.

Wellmore Partners also hopes to include Shenandoah Valley Heritage Market in the resort.

“In the last four months I’ve visited 16 of the towns up and down the Valley and met dozens of artisans because our interior design is going to regionally authentic, we want the space to feel organic, authentic and regionally inspired,” said Marburg.

The group also hopes to connect with local food producers to provide organic meals at the resort.

“We are looking for local growers, butchers, and producers who are 100 percent pesticide free, free of hormones, that we can use as a local resource for the resort,” said Marburg.

All of the resort’s buildings will be embedded in the forest, and Wellmore partners will be working on forest restoration. The group plans to eventually hire around 250 employees to work at the resort.

The goal is to break ground later this year with a targeted opening date of June 2024.

You can learn more about the resort here.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.