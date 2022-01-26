Advertisement

2 stabbed at Atlanta-area high school; 3 students in custody, school system says

Two students were stabbed in an incident at an Atlanta-area high school Wednesday.
Two students were stabbed in an incident at an Atlanta-area high school Wednesday.(Source: WGCL)
By Mariya Murrow
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 1:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WGCL/Gray News) - Two people have been rushed to the hospital after they were reportedly stabbed at Benjamin Banneker High School in Fulton County.

Fulton County Schools said the students sustained non-life-threatening injuries, WGCL reported.

It happened just after 9 a.m. Wednesday at the high school.

Union City police are investigating the stabbing.

Three students have been taken into custody, according to the school system.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Simply Shenandoah Nature Retreat will be developed on 550 acres a few miles outside of...
Wellness resort coming to Shenandoah County
Motorists can expect delays due to crash in Rockingham County
PCPS contacts local law enforcement after concerning phone call
FILE: Rockingham County students wearing masks in the classroom.
Rockingham County school board votes 3-2 to keep masks in schools for now
Augusta Health asks for the community's help in healing from COVID-19.
Augusta Health asks for community’s help battling COVID-19

Latest News

Tiffani Cutting says her husband accidentally mixed up their credit card payment with their...
Couple mistakenly overpays $1,900 for $35 bill, struggles to get money back
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Paramedic says he wasn’t told George Floyd wasn’t breathing
A healthy diet can boost your immune system.
A healthy diet can boost your immune system
Secretary of State Blinken warns Russia the U.S. will respond to "a single additional Russian...
Blinken: No concessions in response to Russia on Ukraine
Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer is expected to announce he will retire from the bench.
Supreme Court Justice Breyer to retire