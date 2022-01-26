Community offers help to man after fire destroys Craigsville home.

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Fire officials say a man in Craigsville lost almost everything after his home caught on fire. It happened on Bonors Run Lane Tuesday.

Officials say no one was injured but according to Dogs Deserve Better Blue Ridge, two of the man’s dogs, both pitbull mixes, were not able to make it out of the home.

For now, he has somewhere to stay but eventually will need household items. A woman with Dogs Deserve Better Blue Ridge has reached out to the public to donate shoes, boots and clothes for him.

If you would like to donate items to him these are his sizes:

Large or XL shirts

32x30 or 34x30 pants

10.5/11 shoe

Size L boxers

Socks

Large or XL coats or work bibs

If you want to donate gently used items you can text 301-697-1774 to try to connect to get the items. If you want to order him something you can use tractor supply for online pick up in Waynesboro or Staunton.

People can also contact kacee.fridley@gmail.com or (540) 292-0275, or contribute through Amazon.

