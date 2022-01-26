COVID-19 cases surging across West Virginia

PENDLETON COUNTY, Wv. (WHSV) - COVID-19 cases continue to surge in West Virginia with 43 of the Mountain State’s 55 counties currently in the state’s red category of COVID transmission, including Grant, Hardy, and Pendleton counties.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Services, COVID-19 dashboard all three counties recorded an above 20 percent daily positivity rate on Monday. Grant County was the highest with just over a 24 percent daily positivity rate.

Among the three counties, Hardy County has the most active cases of COVID-19 with 158. Grant County has 129 and Pendleton County has 70.

The Health Department in Pendleton County is urging residents to practice COVID mitigation strategies even though they are not required.

“The people that we talk to in our case investigations and at our vaccine clinics we try to educate them a little bit and tell them that they should really be social distancing and masking, just to beware and try not to be in big groups,” said Amber Hedrick, Pendleton County Health Department administrator.

Hedrick said despite the rise in transmission in the community, she feels that most residents are trying to do their part to stop the spread.

“Our population is mostly agreeable and they try to be aware and do what we recommend. We do have a few people that don’t like to do what we’re telling them and they don’t want to quarantine etc., but for the most part our county residents are attentive. You go out in the community and people are masked for the most part,” said Hedrick.

The rise in cases has put a strain on the small health department.

“We struggle to keep up with the basic public health functions that we still have to do. It’s really hard. Everyone is spread really thin, working on weekends and in the evenings, everybody is just getting kind of worn down,” said Hedrick.

Hedrick said one positive is that while transmission is up, it appears to have lead to more people deciding to get vaccinated.

“After the big rush, there was a real lull. However, now, we are scheduling to do a full day each week and it varies but we’re doing 40, 50, probably at most 60 in a day which is a lot,” she said.

Across the state, the West Virginia National Guard have been deployed to help hospitals overwhelmed with COVID patients.

