COVID-19 hospitalizations set record in West Virginia

(whsv)
By Associated Press and John Raby
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 3:34 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia has set a pandemic record for the number of residents hospitalized for the coronavirus.

COVID-19 daily hospitalizations hit 1,043 Wednesday, breaking the mark of 1,012 set on Sept. 24.

The number of virus patients in the hospital have increased 52% over the past two months.

Dr. Clay Marsh, the state’s coronavirus expert, says officials are worried that the hospital numbers have not come close to peaking yet.

The West Virginia National Guard is training hundreds of its members to assist understaffed hospitals.

Confirmed coronavirus cases in West Virginia have surpassed 22,000 in each of the past two weeks, the two highest on record during the pandemic.

