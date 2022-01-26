Fincastle man accused of assaulting law enforcement during Capitol breach

WASHINGTON, DC (WDBJ/US Attorney’s Office Release) - A Fincastle man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting law enforcement during the breach of the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6, 2021, according to the US Attorney’s Office. That breach, says the US Attorney’s Office, disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress that was in the process of counting electoral votes from the presidential election.

Markus Maly, 47, is charged in a criminal complaint with assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers using a dangerous weapon or inflicting bodily injury, civil disorder, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, and related offenses.

According to court documents (seen below), on the afternoon of Jan. 6, Maly pointed and sprayed a chemical irritant at a line of police officers working to secure the area of the Lower West Terrace of the Capitol Building.

Jan. 6, according to the documents, Maly messaged his girlfriend in response to her concern about violence at the Capitol, and wrote, “I know …I’ve got stories though,” and “I was so fun …,” “It..” The following day, he said in one conversation on social media, “I stood my ground and went back for seconds and thirds even.”

Maly Warrant by Pat Thomas on Scribd

In the year since Jan. 6, more than 725 people have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the Capitol breach, according to the US Attorney’s Office, including more than 225 people charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with tips is urged to call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.

