Advertisement

Local farms prepare for frigid temperatures

Farmers prepare to help keep all those chickens warm.
Farmers prepare to help keep all those chickens warm.(WHSV)
By Julian Bussells
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SWOOPE, Va. (WHSV) - Farmers around the Valley are taking precautions to keep their animals safe when temperatures fall so far below freezing.

Polyface Farm in Swoope makes sure their animals are kept warm by keeping their chickens and pigs in heated hoop houses as well as keeping their cows on deep bedding for them to lay in.

While farmers do what they can to keep their animals warm, most animals are able to do that for themselves.

“The nice things about animals is they do have fur and wool and all sorts of things, and so the main thing is to keep them dry and out of the breeze,” said Joel Salatin, co-owner of the family-owned Polyface Farm. “If they can keep out of the breeze and not get wet, they can generally do pretty well.”

Salatin adds that a lot of the animals like to crowd up together so that their body heat keeps them warm as well.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Simply Shenandoah Nature Retreat will be developed on 550 acres a few miles outside of...
Wellness resort coming to Shenandoah County
Motorists can expect delays due to crash in Rockingham County
PCPS contacts local law enforcement after concerning phone call
FILE: Rockingham County students wearing masks in the classroom.
Rockingham County school board votes 3-2 to keep masks in schools for now
Augusta Health asks for the community's help in healing from COVID-19.
Augusta Health asks for community’s help battling COVID-19

Latest News

Testing in Waynesboro
VDH refocuses contact tracing methods, investigating large outbreaks primarily
COVID-19 hospitalizations set record in West Virginia
Community offers help to man after fire destroys Craigsville home.
Community offers help to man after fire destroys Craigsville home
Marcus Maly photos
Fincastle man accused of assaulting law enforcement during Capitol breach