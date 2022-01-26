Massanutten anticipates reaching capacity Wednesday

MASSANUTTEN, Va. (WHSV) - Cooler temperatures have allowed for some snowmaking happening at the resort all day Wednesday.

With light snow possible on Friday, resort staff says it should be a good weekend to hit the slopes.

There is no skiing Wednesday night through Thursday.

Massanutten Resort anticipates reaching capacity Wednesday and recommends purchasing lift tickets and rentals in advance to reserve a spot.

There is limited availability for walk-up purchases once capacity is reached on busy days and weekends.

Current snow conditions can be found here.

