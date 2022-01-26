Advertisement

As pandemic continues, local travel agency sees more travelers staying in the US

By Cayley Urenko
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 12:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Tuesday was National Plan for a Vacation Day, and while it’s only January, it’s not too early to plan.

The Wishing Well travel agency in Harrisonburg is seeing more people ready to book a trip, but many are finding hidden gem destinations across the United States or within driving distance, and prefer to book domestically due to everchanging COVID-19 guidance and restrictions.

“Travel is still a very fluid situation. We still see restrictions move day to day and week to week,” Terrie Dean, co-owner of the Wishing Well, said. “They are modified as necessary as COVID-19 increases in certain areas or decreases.”

To travel internationally, Dean said there is some extra paperwork and COVID-19 testing that still needs to be done, which leaves some travelers hesitant they will test positive and need to quarantine.

But if you want to plan a getaway, Dean suggests planning ahead at least six months in advance. She said a challenge has been things booking up quickly.

“The availability of where you might want to go might not be there if you wait until three months to go beforehand,” Dean said. “The international destinations, not as much of a problem, but here domestically, you can bet you’re going to have a problem if you want till three months before.”

Another challenge facing the travel industry continues to be staffing shortages at hotels, resorts, cruise lines and airlines.

“They are not all operating at 100% capacity and COVID is still wreaking havoc in the industry, but we’re dealing with it,” Dean said. “People are learning new ways to adjust and they are more accepting of the new travel habits and protocols.”

On Monday, the CDC added five more Caribbean island destinations to its highest level of travel risk for COVID-19: the Dominican Republic, Guadeloupe, Jamaica, Saint Barthélemy, and Saint Martin.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Simply Shenandoah Nature Retreat will be developed on 550 acres a few miles outside of...
Wellness resort coming to Shenandoah County
Motorists can expect delays due to crash in Rockingham County
PCPS contacts local law enforcement after concerning phone call
FILE: Rockingham County students wearing masks in the classroom.
Rockingham County school board votes 3-2 to keep masks in schools for now
Augusta Health asks for the community's help in healing from COVID-19.
Augusta Health asks for community’s help battling COVID-19

Latest News

Just one day before, 18,571 positive tests for COVID-19 were reported statewide.
Virginia Dept. of Health moving away from single-case contact tracing
Massanutten file
Massanutten anticipates reaching capacity Wednesday
Salvation Army Extends Appreciation to Harrisonburg and Rockingham County following the holiday season
Spanberger
Rep. Spanberger trying to limit congressmembers from buying, selling, trading stocks