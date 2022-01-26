Advertisement

Police: Person breaks into Virginia ABC store, steals liquor

Police were called to the store along North Thompson Street around 5:15 a.m.
Police were called to the store along North Thompson Street around 5:15 a.m.(Richmond Police)
By Hannah Smith
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are looking for the person they say broke into a Virginia ABC store and stole liquor.

Police were called to the store along North Thompson Street around 5:15 a.m.

Officials said the person broke the glass part of the door and stole several bottles of tequila and cognac.

In the surveillance video, the suspected burglar can be seen tripping over a bottle of tequila they placed on the floor.

Anyone with information is asked to call Third Precinct Detective H. Truong at (804) 646-1067 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

The Simply Shenandoah Nature Retreat will be developed on 550 acres a few miles outside of...
Wellness resort coming to Shenandoah County
Motorists can expect delays due to crash in Rockingham County
PCPS contacts local law enforcement after concerning phone call
Augusta Health asks for the community's help in healing from COVID-19.
Augusta Health asks for community’s help battling COVID-19
FILE: Rockingham County students wearing masks in the classroom.
Rockingham County school board votes 3-2 to keep masks in schools for now

Latest News

Local farms prepare for frigid temperatures
Local farms prepare for frigid temperatures
The survey is online, but some libraries will also have paper versions.
CSHD launches survey to support community access to COVID-19 vaccines
FILE: Masks in school
As legal process plays out, some schools require masks for students
The Virginia Senate passes "Adam's Law" during General Assembly.
‘Adam’s Law’ passes unanimously through Virginia Senate
One of the many snow scenes this month in Augusta County.
How long does it take to get frostbite?