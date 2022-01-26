Advertisement

Rescuers lift SUV off 70-year-old pinned under front wheel

By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 4:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWARK, Del. (Gray News) - Police officers and a bystander in Delaware saved a 70-year-old woman pinned under her SUV by lifting the vehicle off her.

New Castle County Police say the 70-year-old became pinned last Wednesday under her left front tire by her left arm after exiting her SUV before putting it in park. Her right leg was in the wheel well when officers arrived.

“She was just frantic. I was trying to calm her down. I told her she was going to be fine,” Officer Nicholas Manucci told WPVI.

After a neighbor’s attempt to use a jack failed, the neighbor and four officers used their combined strength to lift the SUV and free the woman, a rescue that was caught on body camera video. She was then taken to a hospital and treated for injuries.

“I have been on six years, and I can honestly say that this is the first time I have had to do something like this,” Officer Lewis Echevarria told WPVI.

Officials commended the rescuers, saying their quick-thinking and physical actions protected the woman from further injury and possibly death. She is expected to make a full recovery, WPVI reports.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN contributed to this report.

Most Read

The Simply Shenandoah Nature Retreat will be developed on 550 acres a few miles outside of...
Wellness resort coming to Shenandoah County
PCPS contacts local law enforcement after concerning phone call
FILE: Rockingham County students wearing masks in the classroom.
Rockingham County school board votes 3-2 to keep masks in schools for now
Motorists can expect delays due to crash in Rockingham County
Palmer was the leading rusher for JMU this past season.
JMU football player charged with DWI

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries 1/26/2022
Birthdays and Anniversaries 1/26/2022
1/26/2022 Dayside Weather Forecast
1/26/2022 Dayside Weather Forecast
A 3-year-old girl is recovering from a life-threatening choking incident, thanks to a police...
LAPD sergeant's quick action saves choking toddler
The AirCar developers hope it will be commercially available within 12 months, but you need a...
Flying 'AirCar' deemed airworthy in Slovakia