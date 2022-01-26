Salvation Army Extends Appreciation to Harrisonburg and Rockingham County following the holiday season

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Salvation Army is a nationwide effort to provide support in various ways to those in need. This past holiday season, many families in the Valley were helped through their efforts.

Leaders at the Salvation Army of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County say it was only with the help of the community that they made it through their busiest time of year.

“Courtesy of our community, volunteers, donors. The people who came along to give their time, talent, treasures, to be able to keep the hope marching on for our community,” Captain Gitau explained.

“Hope Marches On” was the theme for the Christmas season.

“It means that no matter what, we will continue to be a place of hope for our community and our neighbors in need. That doesn’t stop. This is made possible through the continued and generous support of this community,” Captain Gitau said. “Individuals, families, organizations, churches businesses, the media outlets, we cannot ask for a better place where the community loves on the mission of the Salvation Army.”

Their Angel Tree Program in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County brought gifts for more than 1,200 children and seniors.

From the volunteers to the red kettles, Captain Gitau says there aren’t enough words to thank the community for their help.

“They may not see the end result of what is happening to their support, whether it was time, whether it was talent, whether it was treasure. The endpoint is somebody in this community will be touched by the efforts of each and every one of them,” Captain Gitau said.

The Salvation Army’s work in the community does not start or stop with the holidays. Their programming goes year-round helping those in need across the Valley and country.

To support your local Salvation Army, click here.

