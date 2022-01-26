Advertisement

Virginia Dept. of Health moving away from single-case contact tracing

VDH will now focus on outbreaks and high-risk cases.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 9:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health announced it would no longer contact trace positive cases of COVID-19.

Health officials said that because the virus spreads so quickly, they cannot track every case.

The staff will prioritize people who are most at risk for negative effects from COVID.

