Virginia senator tests positive for breakthrough case of COVID-19

The office of Sen. Mark Warner said in a statement that at this time, his symptoms remain mild.
Gray DC Bureau: Sen. Mark Warner
By Natalie Grim
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 9:42 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The office of Virginia’s Sen. Mark Warner (D) announced Tuesday that the senator tested positive for COVID-19.

The statement says that the senator has been vaccinated, received a booster shot, and that the case is a breakthrough infection. The office also states that his symptoms remain mild, but he will be working from home and isolating in accordance to CDC guidelines.

The full statement reads:

“Senator Warner has tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19. He is glad that he has been vaccinated and boosted, and at this time his symptoms are extremely mild. Senator Warner will be working from home in accordance with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Office of the Attending Physician for the duration of his isolation period.”

