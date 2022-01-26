Advertisement

Waynesboro giving green light for next phase of greenway

14th Street in Waynesboro -- the proposed route for Phase III of the South River Greenway.
14th Street in Waynesboro -- the proposed route for Phase III of the South River Greenway.(WVIR)
By Tara Todd
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 9:38 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - Waynesboro City Council is giving the green light to move forward with Phase III of the South River Greenway heading toward Ridgeview Park.

It’s not as robust as the city’s planning director would have liked, but it’s a plan he thinks people can get behind.

Waynesboro’s already spent $200,000 in engineering money working through design concepts. If they canceled, they would have to return that money to the state.

The priority now is to wrap up the project.

Phase III of the greenway is fully funded by the state, but it’s taking years to get it done. The challenge is finding a path people can live with. The first route wound through the tree streets, but homeowners didn’t want people walking through their backyards. The next course took the greenway down 14th Street, but turned it into a one-way street, and got rid of on-street parking on one side.

The city worked with the Virginia Department of Transportation on the latest route. It’s still on 14th St., but adds nine blocks of sidewalks from Wayne Avenue to Magnolia Avenue, and keeps a pedestrian crossing on Wayne Ave.

“It’ll be a good project. It’ll be one that I think we can move forward on confidently without getting back to this point again,” Director of Planning Luke Juday said. “I think we’ll be able to very clearly get this designed, put it out for comment. I don’t foresee us having a lot of comments. Then we’ll be able to move quickly to construction.”

With two-way travel and parking on both side of 14th St., there won’t be space for a bicycle lane.

Right now, the concept plan shows sidewalks on both sides of the street, but if that pushes the city over its $1.1 million budget, it might have to scale back on one side.

Waynesboro says construction will likely happen in 2024.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PCPS contacts local law enforcement after concerning phone call
Pedestrian struck and killed on Mauzy Athlone Road in Rockingham County
Pedestrian struck and killed in Rockingham County
Palmer was the leading rusher for JMU this past season.
JMU football player charged with DWI
The IRS is warning parents not to throw away Letter 6419 when it arrives in the mail.
IRS warns parents not to toss important tax document
Officials respond to weapons comment made at Page County School Board meeting
Update: Page County woman charged after comments made at school board meeting

Latest News

With another week of bitterly cold temperatures ahead Harrisonburg’s Homeless population...
Harrisonburg’s homeless facing another tough week with cold temperatures ahead
COVID-19 cases continue to surge in West Virginia, 43 of the Mountain State’s 55 counties are...
COVID-19 cases surging across West Virginia
Fire Station 5 will go in the orange section on the map, near Eastern Mennonite University and...
Fire Chief updates City Council on Harrisonburg’s future Fire Station 5
VDH will now focus on outbreaks and high-risk cases.
Virginia Dept. of Health moving away from single-case contact tracing