Waynesboro giving green light for next phase of greenway

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - Waynesboro City Council is giving the green light to move forward with Phase III of the South River Greenway heading toward Ridgeview Park.

It’s not as robust as the city’s planning director would have liked, but it’s a plan he thinks people can get behind.

Waynesboro’s already spent $200,000 in engineering money working through design concepts. If they canceled, they would have to return that money to the state.

The priority now is to wrap up the project.

Phase III of the greenway is fully funded by the state, but it’s taking years to get it done. The challenge is finding a path people can live with. The first route wound through the tree streets, but homeowners didn’t want people walking through their backyards. The next course took the greenway down 14th Street, but turned it into a one-way street, and got rid of on-street parking on one side.

The city worked with the Virginia Department of Transportation on the latest route. It’s still on 14th St., but adds nine blocks of sidewalks from Wayne Avenue to Magnolia Avenue, and keeps a pedestrian crossing on Wayne Ave.

“It’ll be a good project. It’ll be one that I think we can move forward on confidently without getting back to this point again,” Director of Planning Luke Juday said. “I think we’ll be able to very clearly get this designed, put it out for comment. I don’t foresee us having a lot of comments. Then we’ll be able to move quickly to construction.”

With two-way travel and parking on both side of 14th St., there won’t be space for a bicycle lane.

Right now, the concept plan shows sidewalks on both sides of the street, but if that pushes the city over its $1.1 million budget, it might have to scale back on one side.

Waynesboro says construction will likely happen in 2024.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.