AAA recommends taking kids out of bulky coats before buckling into car seat

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - AAA wants to remind everyone that even though the temperatures are cold, children should not keep puffy or bulky coats on while in their car seats.

Puffy or bulky coats can cause the seatbelt straps to not be tight on a child, leaving room for movement in the seat, which can become dangerous in the case of a crash.

“Go ahead and take that heavy coat off, that puffy coat off,” Morgan Dean, spokesperson for AAA Mid-Atlantic, said. “Put the child in the car, strap them down, make sure those seat straps are tight and snug on them,”

One recommendation AAA makes is once you have taken the coat off of a child and strapped them in, to then lay the coat on top of them like a blanket to still keep them warm.

Dean stresses the importance of having those coats and other winter weather gear in the car with you while traveling, just not keeping a child in those bulky clothes while strapped into their car seat.

AAA also suggests using a layer of fleece on children when they are buckled in their car seats because it is both warm and thin.

