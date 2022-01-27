Advertisement

Augusta Co. uses ARPA funds to help sheriff’s office, improve Government Center

The Augusta County Government Center in Verona.
The Augusta County Government Center in Verona.(WVIR)
By Tara Todd
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Augusta County is figuring out how to spend its American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.

Wednesday night, the Board of Supervisors voted to help out the sheriff’s office and make some improvements at the Government Center in Verona.

The county has already spent almost $6 million on broadband, plus some money on employee bonuses. It met ARPA requirements, so now it can spend what’s left of its nearly $15 million in ARPA funds on whatever it want.

Supervisors voted to fund equipment needs for the sheriff’s office, including search and rescue drones, a radar trailer, another K-9, and more.

It does not include body cameras for deputies, but a discussion on that is scheduled for February according to Augusta County Administrator Tim Fitzgerald.

Supervisors also decided to pay for architectural and engineering work for some projects at the Government Center. It includes an expansion of the Emergency Communications Center, relocating Parks and Recreation, and giving them some activity rooms, as well as a storm water study.

“These are bigger projects that typically are of a higher cost and without this money may not ever be able to happen,” Fitzgerald said. “So it is, we’re fortunate in that regard.”

Supervisors put off a couple of items to discuss in February: master planning for a recreational acre at the Government Center, and putting a water tank in Weyers Cave.

The projects have to be done and paid for by 2026, so Augusta County has some time.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Crews from five different fire companies attended an overnight fire on Purple Cow Rd.
VSP investigating fatal house fire in Augusta Co.
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Very cold air continues for now and a Friday night Nor’easter
The Simply Shenandoah Nature Retreat will be developed on 550 acres a few miles outside of...
Wellness resort coming to Shenandoah County
Snow
Governor Youngkin declares state of emergency for winter storm
Augusta Health asks for the community's help in healing from COVID-19.
Augusta Health asks for community’s help battling COVID-19

Latest News

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin wants to add at least 20 new charter schools.
Governor Youngkin pushes for more charter schools in Virginia
Evening Forecast 1-27-22
Evening Forecast 1-27-22
Staunton evaluates “Shop and Dine Out,” looking to expand access
Staunton evaluates “Shop and Dine Out,” looking to expand access
AAA recommends taking kids out of bulky coats before buckling into car seat
AAA recommends taking kids out of bulky coats before buckling into car seat
AAA released a PSA to remind families about winter safety.
AAA recommends taking kids out of bulky coats before buckling into car seat