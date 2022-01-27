Advertisement

Bill to regulate explicit books in school libraries killed

(Source: NBC12)
By Associated Press and Matthew Barakat
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 3:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — A Virginia Senate committee has killed legislation that would have required parental consent for students to check out sexually explicit books from school libraries.

Republican Senator Bill DeSteph introduced the bill after parents across the state complained about library books that included graphic depictions of sex acts.

The issue animated Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s victory in November. On Thursday, a Senate committee controlled by Democrats killed the bill.

One moderate Democrat sided with Republicans but it still died on an 8-7 vote.

The committee will play a key role in determining whether Youngkin’s education agenda can be enacted into law.

