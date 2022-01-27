Advertisement

CSHD launches survey to support community access to COVID-19 vaccines

The survey is online, but some libraries will also have paper versions.
The survey is online, but some libraries will also have paper versions.
By Cayley Urenko
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 9:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - If you live in the Central Shenandoah Health District, staff want to hear from you, especially if you did not get a COVID-19 vaccine.

The health district launched a 13-question online survey to learn how to better support the community in accessing vaccines and what barriers people who did not get their shot are experiencing.

“We’re not distributing this survey in hopes of changing anybody’s mind or trying to persuade them to think a certain way. We’re really just trying to better understand where our community is,” Jordi Shelton, with the CSHD, said.

The survey asks the reasons why you are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19, what would motivate you to get vaccinated, and what makes it difficult for you to get a vaccine. All responses to this survey will be kept anonymous.

While the survey has been tailored to gather insight from people who are not yet vaccinated, anyone living in the Central Shenandoah Health District can provide a response.

If you live in Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Bath, Rockbridge, Harrisonburg, Staunton, Buena Vista, or Lexington, you can take the survey here.

