Advertisement

Father of late WDBJ7 reporter plans run for Congress

(WDBJ)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 9:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/CBS News) - The father of a reporter shot to death during a live WDBJ7 broadcast has announced he is running for Congress.

Andy Parker, father of Alison Parker, is running as a Democrat in Virginia’s 5th district, currently represented by Republican Bob Good.

“This district is not being represented the way it should be,” Parker told CBS News. “Since Alison was killed, I’ve always tried to honor her life through action. Given the atmosphere we face right now, this is the time to jump in and make a difference.”

Alison Parker was shot and killed on camera in 2015, along with cameraman Adam Ward.

Parker is a former member of the Henry County Board of Supervisors and advocate for gun rights reform.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Simply Shenandoah Nature Retreat will be developed on 550 acres a few miles outside of...
Wellness resort coming to Shenandoah County
Augusta Health asks for the community's help in healing from COVID-19.
Augusta Health asks for community’s help battling COVID-19
A universal coronavirus vaccine wouldn't just cover the variants that cause COVID-19 but also...
Experts considering pan-coronavirus vaccine
Gov. Youngkin sets up email tip line to report ‘divisive’ teaching practices
Just one day before, 18,571 positive tests for COVID-19 were reported statewide.
Virginia Dept. of Health moving away from single-case contact tracing

Latest News

Gov. Youngkin sets up email tip line to report ‘divisive’ teaching practices
Spanberger
Rep. Spanberger trying to limit congressmembers from buying, selling, trading stocks
Photo: WHSV
ELECT releases post-election report for 2021
In a joint statement Monday, Richmond joined six other school districts in a lawsuit going...
Richmond among 7 school districts challenging Gov. Youngkin’s executive order on masks