Governor Youngkin declares state of emergency for winter storm

By Justin Geary
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 1:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has declared a state of emergency ahead of a winter storm expected to hit the commonwealth Friday, according to his team.

The forecast currently indicates areas along the coast will be impacted the most. Heavy wet snow along with high winds are predicted which presents a threat for downed trees, electrical outages, and major impacts to travel. Also, there is the threat of tidal flooding.

“The key message for all Virginians is to stay aware of the weather conditions and to stay off the roads if possible,” said Governor Youngkin. “We have already started planning and mobilizing resources needed to protect the Commonwealth. We are very concerned with the forecasted impacts to our Eastern Shore region and have started pre-positioning resources to ensure a timely response to that area. The most important thing everyone can do to minimize the risks is to prepare yourself and your family.”

A state of emergency allows the Commonwealth to mobilize resources and to deploy people and equipment to assist in response and recovery efforts. This action does not apply to individuals or private businesses. The Virginia Department of Emergency Management, Virginia State Police, Virginia Department of Transportation, and other pertinent agencies are already mobilizing and preparing for the impact of these storms.

Click here to read the full order.

