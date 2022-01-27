As legal process plays out, some schools require masks for students

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Some schools divisions around the Valley are waiting for the legal process to play out after Virginia’s Governor Glenn Youngkin signed Executive Order 2, allowing parents to choose if their child should mask up in school.

Rockingham County Public Schools is one of the divisions that will be keeping the masks on for now after a school board vote on Monday. At that meeting, many parents said that no matter what the school board decided, their kids were not wearing masks anymore.

Superintendent Dr. Oskar Scheikl said that on Tuesday, less than 20 students at schools around Rockingham County did not wear a mask. He said school leaders had conversations with students about following the school’s rules, and ultimately, if they did not mask up, they were asked to go home for the day.

Since Monday’s meeting in Rockingham County, some parents have acquired and submitted opt-out forms, saying that their kids do not need to be masked.

“If the Virginia Supreme Court were to decide that Executive Order 2 is constitutional and legal, then we would use those opt-out forms as an expression of the parent’s desire, but until the courts decide that, we will not allow those students to come to school without a mask simply because that form is on file,” Scheikl said.

He said those opt-out forms will be used in the future if the courts rule in favor of Executive Order 2.

“Once we explain these are the rules and have conversations, overall [continued masking] has gone quite well,” Scheikl said.

In an email sent on Jan. 17, Harrisonburg City Public Schools announced that it will continue to require all students, staff, and visitors to wear masks in schools, as well as on buses.

“In doing so, we continue to adhere to Virginia Senate Bill 1303, which requires schools to follow the mitigation recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) ‘to the maximum extent practicable,’” the email to HCPS staff and families said.

Superintendent Dr. Michael Richards said that staff and student quarantines are declining and he is happy to see the Harrisonburg community supporting schools as they work their way out of the omicron surge.

While the legal process plays out, Gov. Youngkin asked parents to have patience.

“I urge everyone to love your neighbor, to listen to school principals, and to trust the legal process,” Gov. Youngkin said in a tweet.

Students have the option to wear masks in schools in Page and Shenandoah counties while masks are still required in schools in Rockingham County, Augusta County, Harrisonburg, Staunton, and Waynesboro.

On Jan. 20, the Augusta County School Board decided Valentine’s Day is the day masks could become optional, and the Rockingham County School Board plans to reevaluate masking at its meeting on Feb. 28.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.