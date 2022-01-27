Nickel scores 54 in critical win for East Rock
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Tyler Nickel was unstoppable Wednesday night.
The East Rockingham basketball star scored a career-high and school-record 54 points to lead the Eagles to an 84-61 victory over Central in Elkton. With the victory, the Eagles improve to 10-1 in Bull Run District play (13-4 overall) while Central drops to 8-2 in BRD competition (11-5 overall).
Nickel scored 38 points in the first half en route to his record-setting night. He broke his own school record of 48 points that he set earlier this season.
High School Basketball Scoreboard - Wednesday, January 26
Boys Basketball
East Rockingham 84, Central 61
Luray 60, Mountain View 35
Rappahannock County 58, Page County 39
Clarke County 42, Strasburg 31
Monticello 61, Turner Ashby 46
Girls Basketball
Luray 68, Mountain View 38
Turner Ashby 52, Monticello 18
