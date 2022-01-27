Advertisement

Nickel scores 54 in critical win for East Rock

Tyler Nickel was unstoppable Wednesday night.
By TJ Eck
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 10:38 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The East Rockingham basketball star scored a career-high and school-record 54 points to lead the Eagles to an 84-61 victory over Central in Elkton. With the victory, the Eagles improve to 10-1 in Bull Run District play (13-4 overall) while Central drops to 8-2 in BRD competition (11-5 overall).

Nickel scored 38 points in the first half en route to his record-setting night. He broke his own school record of 48 points that he set earlier this season.

High School Basketball Scoreboard - Wednesday, January 26

Boys Basketball

East Rockingham 84, Central 61

Luray 60, Mountain View 35

Rappahannock County 58, Page County 39

Clarke County 42, Strasburg 31

Monticello 61, Turner Ashby 46

Girls Basketball

Luray 68, Mountain View 38

Turner Ashby 52, Monticello 18

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

