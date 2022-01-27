Pepsi-Cola Student Athlete of the Week: Charles Otteni

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Charles Otteni is a stellar senior at Staunton High School.

He serves as captain of the soccer and indoor track teams. As a freshman, he helped lead the Storm to the 2019 Class 2A Soccer State Championship. Last season, he led the team with 17 goals as they reached the Region 2B Championship.

“Ever since his freshman year, he’s made a statement. He’s a leader on the team and everybody follows him,” said boys soccer coach Homes Terrani.

This year, Otteni joined the indoor track team. In a few days, he will have the chance to qualify for Indoor Nationals.

“I saw how amazing he was on the soccer field and I knew if he ran track, he would be just as amazing,” said indoor track coach Marc Rosson. “He is a great leader and an inspiration to all of our students.”

Otteni is not only a star on the playing field. With a 4.79 GPA, he will be graduating valedictorian of his class.

“He’s such a hard worker and very focused. I don’t think he’s ever taken his foot off the gas pedal,” added social studies teacher Jennifer Knoxville.

Otteni will head to the University of Virginia in the fall, where he plans to play club soccer for the Cavaliers. He will be following in the footsteps of his two older brothers, one of whom served as captain of the club soccer team in Charlottesville.

“My brothers set the standard for me to follow. They were both top students and influenced me greatly. I hope to keep playing sports as long as my body will allow it,” said Otteni.

The local community will continue to follow Otteni as he excels on and off the playing field during his final year at Staunton High School.

