Staunton evaluates “Shop and Dine Out,” looking to expand access

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Two years ago, the Queen City got creative to make more space for outdoor dining, and many restaurants say it was a huge help.

Staunton created “Shop and Dine Out” to allow restaurants more seating space and downtown visitors a way to enjoy more businesses. Now, city officials hope to improve the program.

“It really increased their space, but it also made the community feel safer to be able to dine and enjoy each other and the outdoors during the pandemic,” said Staunton’s Director of Tourism Sheryl Wagner.

Shop and Dine Out runs from April to October, and the city shuts down car traffic for Beverley Street on the weekends. The Clocktower is one of the many restaurants who utilized the opportunity.

“You get a lot of tourists, people coming from out of town. There’s not really anywhere in Downtown that really competes with each other. We’ve got our food, if you’re feeling this you can go there later, it’s easy for me to direct people around the town in kind of one swoop,” said Clocktower’s day manager and bartender Justice Harris.

For some restaurants, Shop and Dine Out extends seating options, since some restaurants on Beverley are small.

“I enjoyed it, and the people who sit outside seem to really enjoy it. It’s a lovely surprise when we see a dog poke its head out from under the table,” said Harris.

Shop and Dine Out was a product of the early stages of the pandemic, when many people didn’t feel safe eating indoors. Two years later, the event is still going.

“We found out it was just really popular with the community, tourists and our local businesses, but that’s the way it seemed,” said Wagner.

To learn more about the community’s thoughts, the city has published a survey for Staunton and Valley residents and tourists alike to let them know what they could do to improve Shop and Dine Out.

“We have a question in there, what kind of suggestions do you have to improve, and we’re hearing a lot of really solid comments on that. Handicap parking, access for everyone,” Wagner said.

The survey, which takes about three minutes to complete, closes Feb. 15.

