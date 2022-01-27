Advertisement

Uber passenger paralyzed in crash sues company for $63 million

A Massachusetts man is suing Uber after he was in a crash that left him paralyzed. (Source: WBZ)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BOSTON, Mass. (WBZ) - A Massachusetts man is suing Uber after he was in a crash that left him paralyzed.

In the early morning of April 30, 2021, Will Good was taking an Uber to his home after working a 14-hour shift as a chef at a Boston restaurant. He remembers the Uber driver speeding, and just blocks from Good’s destination, the driver slammed into a parked car.

Good was thrown against a headrest and broke his neck, leaving him paralyzed. He has spent the last nine months adjusting to life as a quadriplegic.

He is now suing Uber for $63 million, saying the company doesn’t appropriately screen or supervise drivers. In this case, Uber driver Jonas Yohou had a lengthy record of moving violations, and Good said he never should have been behind the wheel in the first place.

Uber wouldn’t comment on the lawsuit but has maintained that the drivers are independent contractors, and the company can’t be held responsible for their actions.

Good hopes the lawsuit will lead to more oversight of ride sharing companies.

