Valley VITA providing free tax preparation

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Valley VITA and its team of IRS-certified volunteers will provide free tax preparation for households with less than $57,000 in income.

The organization says services will be by scheduled drop-off to minimize contact and mitigate the spread of COVID-19. At most sites, clients will be asked to remain in their vehicles and volunteers will come to them.

“We look forward to offering Valley VITA again this year as a drop-off program to ensure our clients and volunteers are safe,” said Samantha Bosserman, Director of Community Impact for United Way of Staunton, Augusta County & Waynesboro.

You can schedule an appointment by visiting www.unitedwaysaw.org/valley-vita or calling 540-221-1654. Valley VITA Sites are open from February 1 - April 14, 2022. Free D-I-Y tools will also be available on the Valley VITA landing page.

● United Way Office, 24 Idlewood Boulevard, Suite 106, Staunton, VA, 24401, Tuesdays, 10:00am-2:00pm

● Stuarts Draft High School, 1028 Augusta Farms Road, Stuarts Draft, VA, 24477, Tuesdays, 5:00pm-7:45pm

● Rosenwald Community Center, 413 Port Republic Road, Waynesboro, VA, 22980, Wednesdays, 2:00pm-6:00pm

● Booker T. Washington Community Center, 1114 W Johnson Street, Staunton, VA, 24401, Thursdays, 10:00am-1:00pm and 4:00pm-8:00pm

Valley VITA will also have a satellite location at the Craigsville Community Center (18 Hidy St, Craigsville, VA 24430) this year on February 12, 19 and 26 from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. each day.

Valley VITA says it still needs volunteers and support from the community. Volunteer roles include site greeters, intake specialists and tax preparers. These roles do require IRS certification and training is provided.

There is no deadline to certify, however volunteers must be certified before volunteering at a site. Other ways to support the program include providing site meals and snacks for volunteers.

Contact Samantha Bosserman at 540-885-1229 or Sam@unitedwaysaw.org for additional information.

