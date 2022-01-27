VDOT brines road ahead of winter storm and asks motorists to move vehicles off street parking

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Snow is forecasted for the Shenandoah Valley on Friday, January 28, ending in the early morning hours of Saturday, January 29. Amounts of three inches or less are expected in the Shenandoah Valley area with higher amounts in the Alleghany Highlands and western ridge tops.

The Virginia Department of Transportation Staunton District will have 750 to 800 pieces of equipment for snow removal operations for this storm. Brining operations began Thursday morning, January 27. VDOT crews will be out to plow and treat roads as the winter weather begins.

VDOT says interstate roads and primary roads are plowed and treated first, followed by heavily traveled secondary roads. Other secondary roads and subdivision streets are plowed next.

VDOT asks travelers to monitor local weather forecasts and to avoid driving if possible during the snow storm. Travelers, particularly on the eastern side of the Commonwealth of Virginia, should expect higher snow totals.

Travelers can check VDOT’s 511 system for road conditions, traffic cameras and crash location at http://www.511Virginia.org or on the 511 app. Roads with snow conditions will be marked minor, moderate, severe or closed.

Area residents are asked to move their vehicles onto driveways or other off-street parking areas to allow plows to clear snow covered roads.

To help avoid snow plows moving snow onto a shoveled driveway or entrance shovel to the left of the driveway when facing the street. VDOT has a video demonstrating this technique.

Bitter cold temperatures are forecasted for Saturday into Sunday, causing refreezing of plowed and treated areas. Motorists should use extreme caution if traveling in these conditions.

For a text listing of winter weather road conditions go to http://www.511Virginia.org

