Very cold mid week and a Friday night Nor’easter

WEDNESDAY: Clear and cooling fast into the teens for the evening. At least wind will be calm. Staying clear overnight and bitterly cold with overnight lows falling to about -8 to 6 degrees. Because of the terrain there will be a wide range in lows. Many will fall to zero and below especially at the base of any terrain and in a low valley. Expect lows to be a good 3-6 degrees colder than we were by Saturday morning.

THURSDAY: Plenty of sunshine and frigid to start the day with temperatures rising into the teens. A very cold day overall. Highs in the low to mid 30s. We will be above freezing for most.

Increasing clouds for the evening and temperatures dropping into the 20s. More clouds arriving overnight with temperatures turning very cold as they fall into the low to mid 20s.

FRIDAY: Mainly cloudy for the morning and cold with temperatures rising into the 30s. Cold with highs early in the afternoon, in the low to mid 30s. The next storm system will be a Nor’easter that will develop into Friday afternoon and night. The biggest impact will be east of I-95 and into the Northeast.

For our area we will see some snow showers but not a major winter storm. However, the storm will still need to be closely monitored. This is still a First Alert Weather Day for the area because of the snow and some slick roads.

START TIME: Friday after noon. Into the Valley some spots may not see snow until between 1-2pm. Flurries and light to steady snow showers. Some roads can become slick. For the Valley some rain may mix in initially, or even some wetter flakes before turning to all snow.

After sunset this is when roads will turn more slick. Snow turns to more of a dry snow into the evening. Light to steady snow showers for the evening and tapering off overnight.

END TIME: Snow tapers off around or just after midnight into Saturday morning.

SNOW EXPECTED: (This number has been updated) 1-3″ for most. There is the potential to see up to 4″ of snow for the Blue Ridge and along Shenandoah mountain. Possibly including Stokesville, Rawley Springs, and Ft. Seybert/Sugar Grove and from Shenandoah Mountain to Franklin.

Up tp 6″ for the Alleghenies. The best chance of more than 6″ is east of I-95 and along the coast.

Even a track shift will not affect our area that much. We are not seeing snow from the main Nor’easter that will form off the coast. It’s too far east.

Expected snowfall for Friday (WHSV)

SATURDAY: Staying mostly cloudy and turning windy. Highs in the mid to upper 20s. Wind chills in the single digits for most of the day. Wind gusts 20-40mph at times. Winds letting up just after sunset. Lows in the low to mid teens.

SUNDAY: A very cold start with temperatures rising into the 20s. More sunshine for the day and staying chilly but we will be just above freezing. Highs in the mid 30s. Overnight lows in the low to mid 20s.

MONDAY: A cold start with temperatures in the low to mid 20s. Still chilly but more pleasant with highs in the low 40s. Plenty of sunshine for the day. Overnight lows in the low 20s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy to start and cold with temperatures in the low 20s. Peeks of sunshine in the Valley, more clouds for WV for the day. Highs in the upper 30s for WV, low to mid 40s for the Valley. A cold night with overnight lows in the low to mid 20s.

