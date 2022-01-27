Advertisement

VSP investigating overnight house fire in Augusta Co.

Crews from five different fire companies attended an overnight fire on Purple Cow Rd.
Crews from five different fire companies attended an overnight fire on Purple Cow Rd.(WHSV)
By Bob Grebe
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 9:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA CO., Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police is investigating an overnight house fire in Augusta County.

Fire crews were called to a home in the 700 block of Purple Cow Road around 2:20 a.m.

Augusta County Fire Chief Greg Schact tells WHSV three-quarters of the single story home was on fire when the first crews arrived.

Right now, he could only confirm one person was sent to the hospital. Additional victim information has been requested from Virginia State Police.

Schact said fire crews from Augusta County, Dooms, Waynesboro, Grottoes and New Hope all assisted in the call.

This is a developing story. WHSV will continue to provide updates on-air and online.

