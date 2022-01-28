Advertisement

7-year-old killed by bulldozer his father was driving

Police said a 7-year-old-boy was accidentally killed by a bulldozer in Michigan.
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 6:20 PM EST
(Gray News) - A 7-year-old Michigan boy was killed instantly when he was run over by a bulldozer Thursday, officials said.

Michigan State Police said in a press release that the boy and his father were working with heavy machinery in a field near their home, with the boy riding on a trailer being pulled by a bulldozer.

Police said the boy fell from the trailer and was run over by the bulldozer. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The father and son’s identities were not released. Police said it was an accident and that drugs or alcohol were not a factor.

