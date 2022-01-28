Advertisement

Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating larceny

The ACSO needs the public’s assistance with identifying the possible suspect.
The ACSO needs the public’s assistance with identifying the possible suspect.(Augusta County Sheriff's Office | WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 10:44 AM EST
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a larceny of multiple items, such as a wallet, cash and Apple air pods that were stolen out of a vehicle in the Fishersville area of Augusta County.

The theft occurred around January 26, 2022. The ACSO needs the public’s assistance with identifying the possible suspect, who may be involved with the larceny.

If anyone has any information about this incident or who drives this vehicle, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

