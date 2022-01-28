Advertisement

Bedford vet reports dogs from hoarding case are recovering well

Courtesy: Bedford County Sheriff's Office
Courtesy: Bedford County Sheriff's Office(Bedford County Sheriff's Office)
By Brittany Morgan
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 2:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Tuesday, nearly 30 dogs were rescued in Bedford. According to a vet treating the animals, they’re recovering well.

The veterinarian who first treated the dogs says she was surprised some of the dogs were still alive, and many others would not have survived much longer in the conditions they were living in.

She also says more animals involved in neglect cases have come to her office recently.

“We’ve actually seen more cases here in the past four or five months. It’s out there. It’s not just on the TV. But I think it’s citizens who are stepping forward, even anonymously, and alerting the officials that this is going on, and I think that’s great and I encourage everybody to do that.” Lora Ryan, Riverside Veterinary Hospital.

She adds all the animals are doing much better and she expects them all to survive. Medically, she says they will likely spend a month under observation and taking medication to recover.

