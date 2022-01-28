Advertisement

City of Staunton reports water main break

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - There is a water main break on the 600 block of Greenville Ave by the Circle K. Please avoid the area if possible.

Crews are working on isolating the water line break.  Customers along Greenville Avenue between Gay Street and Ritchie Boulevard are likely to experience water service disruptions until the leak is repaired.  The city apologizes for the inconvenience.

This story will be updated as WHSV learns more.

