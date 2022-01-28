Crews manage leftover snow on top of Friday’s new snow

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - With snow starting to fall in Augusta County around noon Friday, Jan. 28, VDOT crews put in a lot of work to make sure the roads were safe to drive.

Friday’s snow wasn’t the only snow on the ground they had to manage, though. Remaining snow from the last storm still covers much of the Shenandoah Valley, and it adds to crews’ work for this snow.

VDOT’s Ken Slack said the leftover snow gives crews less space to plow roads, so it’s best to keep your car off the street if possible to give them some more room.

“If you ever try to drive a dual dump truck with a snow plow at 2:00 in the morning when the snow’s coming down, the fewer things in the roadway, certainly its safer and more efficient for the job they have to do,” said Slack.

VDOT was able to pre-treat roads Thursday, so that will help them manage this snow. He also reminds everyone they plow interstates and primary roads first, so secondary roads and backroads have to come after.

“We will get there, but they won’t be first. Rest assured, our crews and our contractors will work around the clock until the job is done,” said Slack.

Because of that treatment, many roads in the SAW region were just wet as snow started to fall Friday afternoon. However, even though the snow is minimal, it can still impact the evening commute.

“The timing is of concern. There will be some snow falling during the evening commute on Friday and into the evening activities folks may have had planned,” said Slack.

VDOT advises everyone to stay home if you can, but if you must go out, drive slow and allow lots of space between you and other drivers.

