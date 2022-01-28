CSHD partners with Dollar General to offer COVID vaccine clinic

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Health’s Central Shenandoah Health District is partnering with Dollar General stores to provide COVID-19 vaccinations in the coming weeks. These events will take place at Dollar General Stores throughout the health district, according to a press release.

For a complete schedule of Dollar General clinics, please visit the CSHD COVID-19 Community Calendar website.

Vaccinations will be offered at a mobile clinic stationed in each participating store’s parking lot. CSHD says those interested in getting vaccinated should report to the mobile clinic site or other designated area outside the store.

The clinics will offer first, second, additional primary and booster doses at no cost to the public.

The Moderna vaccine and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson are available for anyone 18 and older. The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is available for anyone 5 and older.

Additionally, 5 to 11-year-old vaccine recipients who are moderately or severely immunocompromised are eligible to receive a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine 28 days after the second dose. A parent or guardian must accompany anyone under 18.

The Pfizer BioNTech booster vaccine can be obtained by anyone 12 and older at least five months from the date of their second mRNA (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna) COVID-19 vaccine or at least two months from the date of their Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

The Moderna or Johnson & Johnson booster vaccine can be obtained by anyone 18 and older at least five months from the date of their second mRNA (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna) COVID-19 vaccine or at least two months from the date of their Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

CSHD says walk-ins are welcome, but to make an appointment, visit vase.vdh.virginia.gov/ or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682.

