Dukes drop home game to Drexel, 88-82

JMU falls at home to Drexel, 88-82
By TJ Eck
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 11:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison men’s basketball team lost at home to Drexel Thursday night.

The Dragons defeated the Dukes, 88-82, at the Atlantic Union Bank Center. Drexel knocked down 12 three-pointers (11 in the first half) while shooting 55.4% from the field. Drexel’s Amari Williams led all players with 21 points and 12 rebounds.

Vado Morse led JMU in scoring 18 points while Terrence Edwards contributed 17 points and 11 rebounds. Takal Molson scored 12 points and grabbed five rebounds but left the game in the second half with an apparent knee injury.

James Madison falls to 12-6 overall (3-4 CAA). The Dukes are scheduled to host Delaware for a 4 p.m. tip-off Saturday at the AUBC.

