H.S. Wrestling District Championships: Thursday, January 27

Valley District Championships

at Turner Ashby High School

Individual Champions

106 - Bryce Farley (Turner Ashby)

113 - Kyle Brown (Turner Ashby)

120 - Jesse Miller (Broadway)

126 - Jay Bowman (Turner Ashby)

132 - Feodor Dronov (Broadway)

138 - Thomas Maxwell (Rockbridge County)

145 - Zeke Mohr (Rockbridge County)

152 - Wyatt Haskell (Turner Ashby)

160 - Jackson Wells (Broadway)

170 - Jacob Campbell (Rockbridge County)

182 - Aidan Wimer (Broadway)

195 - Brice Hall (Rockbridge County)

220 - Kevin Knight (Turner Ashby)

285 - Daniel Offenbacker (Turner Ashby)

Team Results

1. Turner Ashby (202 points)

2. Broadway (161 points)

3. Rockbridge County (128 points)

4. Spotswood (85.5 points)

Riverheads win Shenandoah District title

Riverheads won a pair of duals over Fort Defiance (68-12) and Wilson Memorial (51-27) Thursday night to clinch the Shenandoah District championship for the second consecutive season.

Match 2 vs Wilson Memorial High School we end the night on a positive note winning 57-21. With this dual victory your Gladiators are 2021-2022 District Champions. — Riverheads Wrestling (@Grapple_RHS) January 28, 2022

