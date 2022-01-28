Advertisement

H.S. Wrestling District Championships: Thursday, January 27

High school wrestling results from Thursday, January 27.
By TJ Eck
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 10:57 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - High school wrestling results from Thursday, January 27.

Valley District Championships

at Turner Ashby High School

Individual Champions

106 - Bryce Farley (Turner Ashby)

113 - Kyle Brown (Turner Ashby)

120 - Jesse Miller (Broadway)

126 - Jay Bowman (Turner Ashby)

132 - Feodor Dronov (Broadway)

138 - Thomas Maxwell (Rockbridge County)

145 - Zeke Mohr (Rockbridge County)

152 - Wyatt Haskell (Turner Ashby)

160 - Jackson Wells (Broadway)

170 - Jacob Campbell (Rockbridge County)

182 - Aidan Wimer (Broadway)

195 - Brice Hall (Rockbridge County)

220 - Kevin Knight (Turner Ashby)

285 - Daniel Offenbacker (Turner Ashby)

Team Results

1. Turner Ashby (202 points)

2. Broadway (161 points)

3. Rockbridge County (128 points)

4. Spotswood (85.5 points)

Riverheads win Shenandoah District title

Riverheads won a pair of duals over Fort Defiance (68-12) and Wilson Memorial (51-27) Thursday night to clinch the Shenandoah District championship for the second consecutive season.

