JMU adds FBS transfer defensive lineman from Marshall

The James Madison football team has added another FBS transfer.
By TJ Eck
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 11:04 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison football team has added another FBS transfer.

Jamare Edwards, a defensive lineman from Marshall, announced on Twitter Thursday that he is joining the Dukes. JMU also officially announced his addition to the roster on Thursday.

Edwards played in 34 career games for the Thundering Herd, racking up 87 tackles with 12.0 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, 17 quarterback hurries a forced fumble and one fumble recovery. After five seasons at Marshall, Edwards has one season of eligibility remaining at JMU.

He is a two-time All-Conference USA selection, earning Second Team honors in 2020 and Honorable Mention in 2021.

Marshall and James Madison are both preparing to join the Sun Belt Conference.

