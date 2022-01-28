Advertisement

JMU women’s lacrosse picked to win CAA

The James Madison women’s lacrosse team has been picked to win the CAA this spring.
By TJ Eck
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 5:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison women’s lacrosse team has been picked to win the CAA this spring.

The Dukes earned a league-high five first-place votes in the CAA preseason poll, which was released on Friday. JMU has won four straight CAA championships and qualified for the NCAA Tournament six consecutive seasons.

The 2022 squad is led by redshirt senior Molly Dougherty, redshirt junior Rachel Matey, and redshirt sophomore Isabella Peterson, who all earned Preseason All-CAA honors. Dougherty, a goalkeeper, has been named the Preseason Defensive Player of the Year by Inside Lacrosse.

James Madison is scheduled to open the 2022 season at home against North Carolina on Saturday, February 12.

