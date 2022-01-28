Local outdoor clothing store gives advice on what to wear in cold weather

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - As we continue to have cold weather, what kind of clothing will keep you warm if you’re outside? Walkabout Outfitter in Harrisonburg said to start with a base layer that is moisture-wicking and then add on more layers as the temperature goes down.

“Your warmth layer can be as simple as a light fleece jacket or a down jacket, and you can wear both together if it’s really cold. For your head, a wool hat, and a merino wool buff,” said Rich Gibson, assistant manager of Walkabout Outfitter. A merino wool buff can be worn around the head, face, or neck in many different ways. Gibson also recommended wool or insulated gloves.

Gibson said to not wear cotton if inclement weather is expected. Cotton just soaks in the moisture when rain or snow falls. Cotton is best worn when you will only be outside for a brief amount of time. A weather layer is important to use with any rain, snow, or wind. This is a layer that is water and wind resistant. Gibson also said dressing in layers can help you adjust your comfort while you are outside in the weather.

