Recent weather brings ideal ski conditions to Massanutten

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The recent cold and wintry weather has flipped the switch on ski lodges. After a mild December, Massanutten Resort has been able to significantly improve the slopes.

“We’ve been making snow and we are 100 percent open and you know, it’s looking great and we are excited about the rest of the season. Hopefully, we get a little snow over the weekend to get everybody pumped. There’s a lot of people out here and we’re having a great time,” said Kenny Hess, director of sports and risk management at Massanutten Resort.

The very cold nights in January have been ideal for snow-making. In order to make snow, temperatures need to be below 25 degrees as most nights in January have been. If the weather pattern was to flip again in February, it won’t affect much. There’s already a strong foundation of snow for skiers and snowboarders.

“Machine-made snow is much more durable and dense than natural snow so it tends to stick around longer. But we have you know, over four feet on average for the base so we can withstand a couple of 40 to 50 degree days, actually weeks of it,” said Hess. It is estimated that the snow on the slopes is 95 percent machine-made and 5 percent natural snow.

Hess said so far that haven’t been any sold-out crowds but they have gotten very close. Hess encourages people to purchase their tickets in advance online as this will guarantee a better experience. The typical peak of their season ends in March.

