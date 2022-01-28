Advertisement

Rockingham Co. Sheriff’s Office investigates Zirkle Lane fatal shooting

(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 10:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office says At approximately 9:00 p.m. Thursday evening, January 27, deputies responded to a shooting on Zirkle Lane in the North end of the county. The Broadway Rescue Squad and Fire Department assisted at the scene.

A male and female at the residence were reportedly confronted by an armed male subject at the doorway to the residence. The male resident was also armed.

Investigators say a verbal exchange at gunpoint occurred over an ongoing dispute between the parties, which quickly escalated as the male resident shot the male subject at the entrance to the residence.

Responding units pronounced the male dead at the scene. The deceased male subject is identified as Dudley Rodriguez Jose Billings, a 31-year-old of Page County.

The sheriff’s office is working closely with Commonwealth Attorney Marsha Garst in this ongoing investigation. Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson says there is no threat to the public.

There have been no charges placed at this time and investigators say the incident is believed to be drug related in nature. There is no additional information to release at this time.

