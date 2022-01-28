Shenandoah Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating break-ins

NEW MARKET, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah Co. Sheriff’s Office says on Wednesday, Jan. 26, an unknown person(s) broke into several vehicles in Toms Brook and New Market.

Multiple credit cards, a brown tote purse, keys, and a backpack, with the phrase “Rice River” embroidered on it containing a black and yellow reflective jacket, were stolen. The stolen credit cards were then used at WalMart in Woodstock.

Pictures are attached in the post of the individuals who came into WalMart and used the stolen credit cards, along with the vehicle they were driving.

The vehicle is believed to be a white subcompact crossover SUV, possibly a 2018-2022 Hyundai Kona, with unknown registration.

If anyone can help identify these people or have any information relevant to these incidents, please contact Sgt. G.D Ogle with Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office or Officer J. Collins with New Market Police Department at 540-459-6101.

