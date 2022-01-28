Staunton schools nutrition director warns people about meat allergy caused by tick bites

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - Spring is just around the corner, and with it comes ticks. The parasites are known for carrying diseases like Lyme’s and Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever, but there’s another one that’s potentially life-threating.

A woman in the Shenandoah Valley aims to use her first-hand experience to help people know what’s out there.

“I’ve heard of the urban legend of the meat allergy, but never paid much attention to it. I just kind of thought it was, ‘oh they can’t eat a hamburger now,’” Amanda Warren said.

Her world has now been turned upside down by the same meat allergy she wasn’t so sure was real.

“I started experiencing hives, rashes, extreme stomach flu, stomach bug type symptoms, and even swollen body parts,” Warren stated.

Two tick bites in two years get the blame.

“The Lonestar tick really began to be identified probably around the time of 2017 I think that at least the Virginia Tech insect ID lab confirmed that you have Lonestar ticks here in Virginia,” Animal Science Extension Agent John Benner said.

“It’s not just red meat,” Warren said.

She’s now allergic to pork, all dairy, mammalian animal biproducts in other foods, and some cleaning and beauty products.

“I thought that my seasonal allergies had completely just gone out of control. Instead it was that there was tallow in mascara, so I now use a vegan mascara and tear-free,” Warren said.

She’s the Nutrition Program Director for Staunton City Schools, and she worries about the students.

“This would be a very challenging allergy to accommodate due to cross contamination risks, due to airborne risks, due to the hidden biproducts in labels,” Warren stated.

As a big supporter of farm-to-food education, she also worries about the agriculture community.

“It’s concerning to me that this is prevalent, that it’s on the rise, that the information is very sparse, the research is very sparse, and that our farmers could be impacted and affected by this,” Warren said.

Now, she’s warning others about the very thing that had her wondering.

“Once you get alpha-gal there is no cure,” Warren said. “I want people to know that this exists and that it’s real.”

When the snow melts and spring comes, Benner said the best way to prevent Alpha-Gal and other tick-borne illnesses is long sleeves and pants if you’re going to be in a woody or grassy area, correctly applied tick repellants, and routinely checking yourself for ticks after being in those environments, or around animals.

