‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic set for resentencing in Oklahoma

Maldonado-Passage was originally sentenced to 22 years in prison, but an appeals court ruled last year that the proper sentencing range was 17 1/2 years to 22 years in prison.
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 12:15 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — “Tiger King” Joe Exotic is headed to a federal courtroom Friday for a resentencing hearing.

His real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, and he’s now in federal prison after a jury convicted him in a murder-for-hire plot involving his chief rival, Carole Baskin.

Maldonado-Passage was originally sentenced to 22 years in prison, but an appeals court ruled last year that the proper sentencing range was 17 1/2 years to 22 years in prison.

His attorneys are asking a judge for a downward departure in the hopes that he could be released from prison.

