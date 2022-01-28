VDOT: Be on the lookout for highway work zones next week

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton transportation district during the coming weeks.

The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Crews advise motorists to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations.

When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 213 to 214, northbound – Overnight lane closures for maintenance of bridge over Route 11 at exit 213, Monday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 221 to 226, northbound and southbound – Mobile right shoulder closures for survey operations, Monday to Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 224 to 225, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane closures for maintenance of bridge over Lewis Creek, Monday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 233 to 237, northbound and southbound – Mobile right shoulder closures for survey operations, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mile marker 234 to 237, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for soil-boring operations, Sunday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.; Friday and Saturday nights from 8 p.m. to 9 a.m. Estimated completion January 31.

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 610 (Howardsville Turnpike) – Shoulder closures for water-line installation between Route 660 (Lake Road) and Route 848 (Rankin Lane), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through March 3.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*UPDATE* Mile marker 237 to 238, northbound and southbound – Mobile right shoulder closures for survey operations, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mile marker 237 to 238, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for soil-boring operations, Sunday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.; Friday and Saturday nights from 8 p.m. to 9 a.m. Estimated completion January 31.

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 211 – Single-lane traffic between Route 615 (Egypt Bend Road) and Route 646 (Oak Leaf Road). Westbound traffic uses median crossover to share eastbound bridge over Shenandoah River South Fork. Work zone speed limit 45 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for westbound bridge replacement with estimated completion in summer 2022.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 661 (Sunnyview Drive) – Closed through January 30 just west of Route 611 (Vaughn Summit Road) for railroad crossing repairs. Detour in place.

*NEW* Route 662 (Rileyville Road) – Shoulder closures between Route 611 (Vaughn Summit Road) and Route 605 (Beahm Lane) for railroad crossing maintenance, Monday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*UPDATE* Mile marker 295 to 299, northbound and southbound – Mobile right shoulder closures for survey operations, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 720 (Wissler Road) – Closed until further notice just west of Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) due to damage to Meems Bottom bridge. Follow posted detour.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.